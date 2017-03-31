- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
- Play Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances
-
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 8 trump card features that make Galaxy S7 heir superior to Apple iPhone 7 series
- Play Kerala box office: Mammootty's The Great Father beats Mohanlal's Pulimurugan opening day collection
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Online reaction
- Play Drone footage supposedly shows Isis fighter using child as human shield
- Play Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith urges Theresa May to get down to work
Hilarious video shows mum hoovering lawn to wake hungover daughter
Scottish woman Jemma Foley was trying to sleep off a hangover when she was awoken by her mother, Lesley, who was vacuuming the grass out in the back garden.A video shared by Foley, 26 March, shows her mum pushing her Dyson around the patch of grass in their backyard. It is unclear why she was vacuuming the lawn, but it looks like it was to purposely wake up her hungover daughter, who was in bed at the time.
Most popular