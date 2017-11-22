Agra University has reportedly released a marksheet of a first-year Bachelor of Arts student with Tiger Zinda Hai actor Salman Khan's photo.

According to the Times of India, this shocking incident came to light when Dr BR Ambedkar University officials were cross-checking the marksheets of students before releasing them.

According to the report, the marksheet has a passport-size photo Salman Khan on it with the name of the student who scored aggregate 35 percent in his first-year degree exam.

An official told the publication that they found several other marksheets with discrepancies, including one with a photo of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

The report also said the student whose mark sheet had the image of the Bollywood actor isfrom Amrata Singh Memorial Degree College, Tejpur Java, Aligarh, which is affiliated to Agra University.

The public relations officer of the university, GS Sharma, told the Times of India: "We haven't received any complaint in this regard."

Salman Khan is not studying in a first-year anywhere. In fact, he is awaiting the release of his film Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a month away.

The much-awaited first song from Tiger Zinda Hai, titled Swag Se Swagat, was released on November 21, and became an instant hit.

Salman Khan's swag and Katrina Kaif's sizzling dance moves make this one a definite play!

It's peppy track and catchy beats will make you groove. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, Swag Se Swagat has some amazing music, but we wonder what happened to the lyrics? Penned down by Irshad Kamil, the words are confusing and not quite fresh.

The USP of the song video is Salman's unbeatable style and Katrina's sexy moves. Their chemistry is awesome, and the exotic locations in the video add colour to the catchy number.