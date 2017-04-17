Even wondered what space exploration would be like if Cheech and Chong ran NASA? Well, let us help you with that...here are some hilarious hoax stories that have been doing the rounds, and they've got one common thread...weed! Oh and NASA, but we knew you stopped reading after 'weed'. Please remember...these stories are fake! Yes Bob , we're talking to you!

Marijuana in meteorite fragments!

A report claimed that a team of NASA researchers, found marijuana in the fragments of a meteorite!

Presence of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is found in cannabis and various other plants, was detected in the meteorite.

This finding was made by astrophysicists from the University of Hawaii. The meteorite on which the traces of THC were detected, was found in the Nevada desert in 2010, according to a report by notallowedto.com.

"The discovery of THC on meteorite fragments will have huge impact on the science of astrobiology. If chemical substances, that change brain functions and result in alterations in perception, mood, or consciousness in humans, find their origin in outer space, what role then has cometary impacts played on the human species? Or on life on the planet as whole? This discovery ultimately leaves us with more questions than answers," astrobiologist James Hun (no relation to Atilla), told notallowedto.com.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the principal psychoactive constituent (or cannabinoid) of cannabis, and was discovered in 1964 by, Dr Raphael Mechoulam, an Israeli scientist.

THC is a chemical substance which has the ability to impact brain function and affect mood and consciousness. It aids in curbing depression and also helps in relieving nausea and pain.

It is usually used by people to get high, hence it is illegal in many countries and most states in the US. Despite this, many countries across the world have been creating a synthetic form of the chemical for decades in order to legally prescribe it.

Another space rock with traces of marijuana!

Traces of Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) were also discovered in a meteorite fragment in 2009 by a cohort of researchers from the University of Mexico, but the findings weren't revealed as they were considered controversial, according to notallowedto.com.

New habitable world covered with marijuana discovered!

A 2015 report upped the hoax ante; the report stated that NASA had discovered a new planet -- X637Z-43 -- with its Kepler satellite. This planet was reported to contain exactly the right amounts of oxygen and nitrogen required to support life. What made the news stand out was that this planet is allegedly covered in marijuana! This imaginary and exciting finding was reported by 28NewsWatch.

NASA will pay you to smoke weed for 70 days!

Another news report that did the rounds on the internet stated: "NASA Will Pay You $18,000 to Stay in Bed and Smoke Weed for 70 Straight Days," according to merryjane.com. Needless to say, NASA claims to have never made such an offer. But then again, if Cheech and Chong were....