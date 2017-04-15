The Fate of the Furious, the eighth instalment in Universal Pictures' The Fast and the Furious franchise, hit the screens on April 12. The Vin Diesel–Dwayne Johnson starrer is racing towards the number one spot at the national and international box office.

Meanwhile, a spoof video on the Fast and the Furious franchise posted on the Facebook page of Jordindian has now gone viral. The two-minute video hilariously explains what will happen if Vin Diesel and crew decides to shoot the movie on Indian roads. The opening seen itself will tickle your funny bone -- the actor representing Vin Diesel preparing for a drag race in his Maruti Suzuki Zen against an auto-rickshaw.

The race is obstructed by bulls and visarjan procession, and the video also takes a dig at increased prices charged by auto-rickshaw drivers. Vin Diesel's famous dialogue in the movie "I don't have friends, I got family," has also been used in the video at a funny situation. The makers of the video have titled the video Full Fast and Full Furious.

The video was uploaded to Jordindian's Facebook profile on April 13 and has registered over 14 lakh views within 48 hours. Netizens have gone crazy over this desi version of the Fast and the Furious.

Watch the video here: