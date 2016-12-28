Kollywood is all set to end the year on a decent note. The Tamil film industry is hoping to perform even better in the coming year as many big movies are going to hit the screens in 2017. Below, we bring you the complete list of much-anticipated films:

Bairavaa

Vijay has teamed up with Bharathan for his Bairavaa, which is the first big movie to see the light of the day in 2017. It is most likely to be out on 12 January. The movie has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead and Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu in the role of a villain. Ilayathalapathy is making a comeback after his superhit Theri.

Singam 3

The much-delayed Singam 3 will be out on 26 January. The movie, which was supposed to be released in December, has created a strong buzz as the first two instalments in the franchise had turned out hits at the box office. The film has Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan in the female leads.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota

Gautham Menon has collaborated with Dhanush in Enai Noki Paayum Thota. This movie will be a Valentine's Day treat for Tamil audience. It is romantic-action movie, which has Megha Akash in the female lead.

Kaatru Veliyidai

Mani Ratnam, the magician who never failed to impress viewers with his romantic tales, is directing Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in Kaatru Veliyidai, a new-age love story. It will be dubbed in Telugu as Duet and simultaneously release in the month of March.

Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan

Simbu, who has earned the "bad boy" tag in Kollywood, returned to a good form with Gautham Menon's Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. His next movie Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Trisha Illana Nayanthara fame. The latest flick has Shriya Saran and Tamannaah Bhatia in the female leads. The film is likely to be out in March.

Thala 57

This movie marks the third union of Ajith with Siruthai Siva. Their first two collaborations were successful ventures. The latest film is an international spy thriller, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in the female leads. It is likely to be out on 14 April on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

To be continued...