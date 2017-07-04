Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector lender, recently released its annual report for the financial year 2016-17 and said that the 23rd annual general meeting of the bank will be held on July 26 at Ahmedabad Management Association, Ahmedabad.

In the news mostly for the wrong reasons after demonetisation, the banks has identified six core areas, especially retail and SME lending, and debt recoveries, to focus on this fiscal.

The bank's Q4 performance was among the weakest when compared to the other two larger private sector lenders, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. For 2016-17, net profit fell 55.2 percent to Rs 3,679 crore from Rs 8,224 crore in 2015-16. The bank declared a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, same as last year. The share price closed at Rs 507 on Tuesday (July 3), down from Rs 544 a year ago.

Here are the key takeaways of the annual report: