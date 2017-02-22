Highest-ranking ex-official Donald Tsang jailed for 20 months

  February 22, 2017
    By Reuters
Former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang, the highest-ranking ex-official to be charged in history, was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment on 22 February. The nine-person jury on Friday found Tsang guilty of a charge of misconduct in public office.
