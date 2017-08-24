Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro has topped the list of television's highest paid actors. As Variety notes, The Godfather actor earns $7,75,000 per each episode for his upcoming Amazon drama which is not named yet.

Variety recently listed down the highest-paid stars on television while categorising the names into several sections— actors on scripted dramas, actors on scripted comedies, and hosts of reality, news, and late-night comedy shows.

Other popular actors including five from HBO's Game of Thrones —Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau command $500,000 per episode of the fantasy drama.

While De Niro takes home such a whopping amount for an untitled show directed by David O. Russel, another popular actor Mark Harmon ranks second in the list for CBS's NCIS as he takes $525,000 per episode.

Besides others, House of Cards star Kevin Spacey makes $500,000 per episode for the Netflix drama. Other popular TV stars such as Jason Bateman (Ozark/ Netflix), Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath/ Amazon), Claire Danes (Homeland/ Showtime), Kerry Washinton (Scandal/ ABC) made into the list as well.

Facebook/ The Crown

Surprisingly, The Crown's Claire Foy, who rose to fame for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the British royal drama, is paid very low when compared with other stars. Foy recently earned her first ever Emmy nomination in the Best Actress category.