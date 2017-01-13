- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
High-speed viper strike caught on camera at 500 frames per second
A slow motion vipers strike has been captured on camera in high speed, providing an insight into the hunting technique of snakes in the wild. Scientists from the University of California, Riverside, filmed a rattlesnake striking at a kangaroo rat at a rate of 500 frames per second.
Most popular