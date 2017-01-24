Tata Hexa was launched in the country on January 18 with all the bells and whistles tagged at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Hexa, the second offering from the house of Tata Motors to embody the company's new Impact design language, seems to have already caught the attention of auto lovers in the country. Currently, the vehicle commands a waiting period of up to eight weeks.

The latest reports suggest that the automatic variants of Hexa are in great demand and the waiting period of these variants could go up as the demand gets high. While Tata is yet to reveal the booking numbers of Hexa in the country, reports suggest that the pre-booking window of Tata garnered over 3,000 bookings.

Hexa has been launched in six variants with the choice of manual and automatic gearbox. Under the hood, the new Hexa gets a 2.2-litre Varicor engine. While the 2.2–litre Varicor generates 148bhp of power at 4000rpm and 320Nm at 1700-2700rpm in the base variants of Hexa, the engine is tuned to generate 154bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque at 1,700 to 2,700rpm in the top-end trims. It comes paired to either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Tata Hexa measures 4,788mm long, 1,903mm wide and 1,791mm tall. It comes packed with safety features such as six airbags (front, side and curtain airbags), ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control (HHC) and Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Traction Control System.

Tata Hexa price list

XE 4x2MT 11.99 lakh XM 4x2MT 13.85 lakh XMA 4x2AT 15.05 lakh XT 4x2MT 16.20 lakh XTA 4x2AT 17.40 lakh XT 4x4MT 17.49 lakh

Source: AutocarIndia