A high alert has been sounded in Delhi High Court after the police received a call warning them about a bomb in the premises of the court early Thursday morning.

The Delhi Police Control Room received a call from Bhajanpura, located in the north eastern part of the city, at 10:54 am warning them that there would be a blast at the High Court in an hour.

Police teams, bomb squad and fire brigade officials rushed to the spot to carry out a search operation, according to reports. A team from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) was also sent to the court, located on Sher Shah Road in central Delhi.

A search operation is currently underway inside the premises, NDTV reported.

The police have traced the call to a number in western Uttar Pradesh and are currently trying to trace the person who made the call to the police control room from Bhajanpura. The phone was switched off right after the call was made.

In September 2011, around 11 people were killed and over 80 injured in a blast outside one of the gates of the Delhi High Court.