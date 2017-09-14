The first sediment core samples from Zealandia, the eighth continent, have been retrieved. They reveal a 50-million-year history studded with eruptions, rising and falling mountains and the eventual decline of the continent.
Hidden continent Zealandia sunk as the Pacific Ring of Fire formed, drilling reveals
- September 14, 2017 14:39 IST
