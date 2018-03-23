Rani Mukerji's Hichki has been getting positive reviews from both critics and celebs
Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki released this Friday, and has been getting positive response from critics and audience. After the Bollywood celebs showered love on the film, critics are also praising Rani's performance and the film in their reviews.

Social media is filled with tweets and posts from popular B-Town stars who cannot stop gushing about Rani's performance and the film Hichki. The simplicity and narration of the film has been stealing the hearts of the audience.

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, Hichki has been getting rave reviews from both the celebs as well as from the critics.

Check what the critics have to say about Rani's Hichki along with the film rating, followed by response from celebs:

Manjusha Radhakrishnan from Gulf News: If you are craving for a generous dose of idealism and emboldenment, then Rani Mukerji's drama about teacher-student bonding will scratch that itch right away. It's one of those inspirational films that careens dangerously between being strongly inspirational and insipidly utopian. (3/5)

Anita Iyer from The Khaleej Times: Watch it for Rani, she won't disappoint you. But leaving the cinema hall might make you wonder if this was the best comeback film for her. (3/5)

Masala.com: The spotlight, therefore, shines entirely on Rani and her journey. Her acting credentials are impeccable and she lends immense credibility to Naina but let's just say, Hichki is unable to create the magic that Sidney Poitier created in the British classic To Sir, With Love. However, it's definitely one that will win over Rani's fans.

