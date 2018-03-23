Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki released this Friday, and has been getting positive response from critics and audience. After the Bollywood celebs showered love on the film, critics are also praising Rani's performance and the film in their reviews.

Social media is filled with tweets and posts from popular B-Town stars who cannot stop gushing about Rani's performance and the film Hichki. The simplicity and narration of the film has been stealing the hearts of the audience.

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, Hichki has been getting rave reviews from both the celebs as well as from the critics.

Check what the critics have to say about Rani's Hichki along with the film rating, followed by response from celebs:

Manjusha Radhakrishnan from Gulf News: If you are craving for a generous dose of idealism and emboldenment, then Rani Mukerji's drama about teacher-student bonding will scratch that itch right away. It's one of those inspirational films that careens dangerously between being strongly inspirational and insipidly utopian. (3/5)

Anita Iyer from The Khaleej Times: Watch it for Rani, she won't disappoint you. But leaving the cinema hall might make you wonder if this was the best comeback film for her. (3/5)

Masala.com: The spotlight, therefore, shines entirely on Rani and her journey. Her acting credentials are impeccable and she lends immense credibility to Naina but let's just say, Hichki is unable to create the magic that Sidney Poitier created in the British classic To Sir, With Love. However, it's definitely one that will win over Rani's fans.

Watched Hichki . Who says sensitivity is dead in our cinema . . I thought Rani will never surpass her Black performence but in Hichki she has gone much beyond it . congratulations to director Siddharth Malhotra and producer Adi Chopra for this lovely film . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 19, 2018

Rani Mukherjee is flawlessly natural as always & congrats @sidpmalhotra for making a sensitive story so funny and relatable too! #Hichki — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) March 16, 2018

#Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film....adresses a disorder with dignity and strength....#RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018

What a beautiful film!!!!

So grounded and heartfelt :) Every character is so so memorable with brilliant performances!!!! Absolutely loved @HichkiTheFilm ❤ — vaani kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) March 19, 2018

Last nite I saw a brilliant film with such touching performances that I was transported into their world!! Well done #RaniMukherji what can one say!! And my younger brother @sidpmalhotra , I m floored at your handling such a sensitive subject with such finesse ! #Hichki @yrf — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) March 22, 2018

What a beautiful story @HichkiTheFilm , emotionally moving journey with wonderful characters , great job @sidpmalhotra #maneesh sharma & entire team ,but above all the girl that sparkles the screen with her brilliant performance , priceless #RaniMukerji, Happy Bday in advance ;) — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 18, 2018

