Rani Mukerji has come back to the big screen after a gap of four years with the movie Hichki. While the film is slated to release in India on March 23, Hichki has hit the theatres in some other parts of the globe on a day before.

The celebs were overwhelmed with Rani's performance in Hichki. The audience seems to be liking the movie as well. Many of her fans have been excited to watch the movie but only some lucky ones got the chance to watch the film on Thursday itself.

The actress, who plays the character of a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome, has yet again impressed her fans with her stellar performance.

Some limited number of people who have already watched the film are praising both Rani and director Sidharth P Malhotra for making this beautiful movie. However, there are a few who found the movie too ordinary.

Meanwhile, Rani's fans in India have already booked tickets for the film, and are extremely excited to see their favourite actress on the big screen after so long. There are a number of tweets where people shared pictures of their movie tickets.

In the movie, Rani's character faces a lot of humiliation, both from her students and the school authorities. However, how she manages to overcome all these hurdles and moves toward her goal forms the crux of the story.

Apart from Rani, the film also features Harsh Mayar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Kunal Shinde among others. Check some of the responses on Hichki coming up on social media and stay tuned here for live audience review of the film:

It's showtime .. now watching @HichkiTheFilm .. hope it is as lovely as it is . Can't wait to see #RaniMukerji. Ok film began.. #Hichki @sidpmalhotra pic.twitter.com/SyD727O6b2 — Danish Lakdawalaa (@danishl) March 22, 2018

Guess who just bought two tickets of @HichkiTheFilm ?

My weekend is fixed ?

I JUST CAN'T WAIT ?#Hichki #RaniMukerji pic.twitter.com/U3JHZwWogD — Harshida✨ (@iheart_rani) March 22, 2018

I Am very excited for the film — Pari Prajapat (@PariPrajapat2) March 22, 2018

Already booked the tickets for the first-day 2nd show and I am super pumped to see the movie do well in its overall gross#BestOfLuck #Hichki #RaniMukerji #HichkiTheFilm — Puranjay Savar Mattas (@PSMattas) March 22, 2018

I had heard a lot of great things about the film. But, the film has gone beyond expectations. All the best Team Hichki. @yrf @HichkiTheFilm pic.twitter.com/HKAdy1lLob — Sharman Joshi (@TheSharmanJoshi) March 22, 2018