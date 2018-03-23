Rating Hichki A well-made film. All the performances are phenomenal. You will leave the theatre with a smile and some inspiration.

Director: Sidharth P Malhotra

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Neeraj Kabi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Hussain Dalal, and the talented kids, Harsh Mayar, Shivkumar Subramaniam.

Storyline

Shot in Mumbai, Rani Mukerji plays a school teacher with Tourette Syndrome, a neuropsychiatric disorder. The plot of the film revolves around how Naina Mathur (Rani Mukerji) after giving several interviews and facing numerous rejections, lands a job as a teacher in an elite school. Well, the challenge is the rebellious bunch of 14 slum kids who are in the school because of Right To Education. Will Rani be able to bring a change in them? Will the school accept the kids? Naina Mathur has four months to prove that the kids 'belong' and moreover, she belongs in the 'normal' world too.

With some interesting twists (watch the film for that) and brilliant acting, the film will leave you with a happy feeling.

Performances

Rani Mukerji's power-packed performance made every frame engaging. It just didn't feel as if she was returning on-screen after 4 years. With so much ease, she shows how it feels to live with Tourette Syndrome. Her vocal and motor tics looked real.

Neeraj Kabi, as an antagonist was brilliant and complimented Rani very well. His acting was commendable.

Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar play Naina Mathur's parents, and Hussain Dalal plays her brother. Naina Mathur's relationship with her father because of 'this condition' also is a major plus point on the film.

The kids. Each one of them excelled in the film.

Positives

First of all, kudos to the casting director Shanoo Sharma for bringing out some amazing talent in Hichki. Especially the last shot where the kids grow up — gave goosebumps! Brilliant casting.

The background score of the film was light and soulful. All the songs were also very well blended.

The climax scene brought back memories Rani Mukerji's 'Black'. Hats off. Top it up with Jasleen Royal's song, the ending left many with a huge smile.

Dialogues were bang on — a few will stay in your mind. My favourite was when Mr. Wadia (Neeraj Kabi) asks if Naina would be able to handle the kids with the speech defect – She replies: 'It's a speech defect and not an intellectual one.'

Sidharth P Malhotra has done a good job with direction and a neat screenplay. One of the main highlights was that there is no sympathy that people are showing for Rani. So, the story will surprise you in many ways like that.

Negatives

Only one flaw: the melodramatic scenes in the second half were cliche.

Verdict

A well-made film. All the performances are phenomenal. It is emotional, inspirational and happy. You will leave the theatre with a smile and some lesson or two.