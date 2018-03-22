Rani Mukerji is all set to make her comeback post her pregnancy with the drama, Hichki. The versatile actress was last seen in Mardaani (2014), which hit the screens after her secret wedding to Yash Raj Films, honcho Aditya Chopra.

Although Rani was highly praised for her performance in Mardaani, the actress took four long years to sign her next film, Hichki. Nonetheless, the 40-year-old actress is all set to dazzle the silver screen with her talent and powerful performance all over again.

In the movie, Rani plays the character of a teacher, who has Tourette Syndrome. The film shows the hardships she has to face in her profession due to the condition, and how she overcomes them all. The trailer of the movie garnered rave reviews and many have been praising Rani's acting.

Movie review:

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, Hichki features Rani in the lead role. The story of the film mostly rests on the shoulder of the actress alone, and she certainly has impressed the audience with her performance.

People have been praising both Rani for her stellar performance, and also the director for the flawless narration. Hichki has been getting a lot of love and appreciation from all quarters.

Box office collection:

Unlike, other Bollywood movies, Hichki does not have a host of stars. It is a simple film with a strong content. Hence, Hichki is less likely to make a huge opening at the box office, but if the word of mouth remains strong, the film can witness decent growth in its collection over the weekend.

As per early estimates, Hichki is expected to collect around Rs 3 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day. Although Hichki is having a solo release, the film's strongest competitor is Ajay Devgn's Raid, which has been running successfully in the theatres.

Story:

Hichki is a story about a teacher Naina Mathur (Rani), who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. Although she is highly talented in her field, she faces problems in the profession due to the condition. The movie is adapted from Brad Cohen's book, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had.

However, she gets the job of a teacher in a big school, but gets assigned to teach some local slum teenagers, who do everything possible to trouble her. She faces a lot of humiliation for having Tourette Syndrome, both from the students as well as from the school authorities. How she overcomes these obstacles and proves her worth makes the crux of the story.

Trailer:

The trailer of Hichki received a positive response from the viewers, who praised Rani for taking up such a tough role. She is seen very convincingly portraying the character of someone suffering from Tourette Syndrome. The light moments which are seamlessly blended into the trailer has made it more interesting.

Cast and crew:

Hichki features Rani Mukherji in the lead role. Other supporting cast include Harsh Mayar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Kunal Shinde among others.