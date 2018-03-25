Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki has had an average start at the box office, but its collection witnessed an excellent upward trend on Saturday.

Having released in 961 screens across India, Hichki had collected Rs 3.30 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day. Although the film's morning shows had witnessed very limited foot-falls, the buzz around Hichki increased toward the evening due to the strong word of mouth and positive reviews.

As expected, Hichki's business went up on day 2. Marking a growth rate of over 62 percent, Hichki collected Rs 5.35 crore net at the domestic market on Saturday, taking its 2 days collection to over Rs 8 crore.

"#Hichki shows a REMARKABLE 62.12% GROWTH on Day 2... Sun biz to scale HIGHER than Sat... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 8.65 cr [961 screens]. India biz [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Considering the limited screen counts, and stiff competition from Ajay Devgn's Raid, Hichki's performance at the box office is good enough. Having been made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, the Rani-starrer is going good and is likely to recover the cost of production soon.

Rani has appeared on the big screen after a gap of four years. Although Hichki has no big star apart from Rani, the film has a strong content, which is working in its favor. In fact, Hichki has come up as one of the highest opening grosser female-centric films of recent time.

Some of the recent female-centric films and their opening day box office collection are as follows:

Begum Jaan- Rs 3.94 crore, Hichki- Rs 3.30 crore, Mom- Rs 2.90 crore, Tumhari Sulu- Rs 2.87 crore and Simran- Rs 2.77 crore.

On the other side, Raid, which also has been enjoying a good word of mouth, witnessed some fall in its collection after the release of Hichki. After crossing Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office in just five days, Raid's collected Rs 3.55 crore on Friday. However, both Hichki and Raid are likely to witness growth in their collection on Sunday.