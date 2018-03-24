Rani Mukerji has appeared on the big screen after a long time with Hichki. Although the movie received positive response from all ends, the opening day box office collection of the movie remained quite average.

Having a very limited screen count of 961 across India, Hichki witnessed some growth in the foot-falls towards the evening shows. Business from the morning shows remained dull.

Although it is a Yash Raj Film, there is not much hype around Hichki as it is a non-masala film with serious content. Rani is the only big star in the movie, and the entire film rests on her shoulder.

Exact figures are yet to be out but early estimates suggest that Hichki collected Rs 3.50 crore (approximately) on Friday at the Indian box office. Although it got a solo release, Ajay Devgn's Raid has been going very strong at the box office, which apparently affected opening day collection of Hichki to a great extent.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Power of SOLID CONTENT... Early trends suggest SUPER-STRONG evening + night shows for #Hichki... Fri *early estimates* between ₹ 3.35 cr and ₹ 3.50 cr [on 961 screens]... Audience feedback is supremely positive... Final numbers tomorrow."

Rani's last film Mardaani, which was an action thriller, had fared better than Hichki at the box office on the first day. The movie had collected Rs 3.46 crore on day 1.

However, considering the positive reviews from the critics and strong word of mouth, Hichki is likely to witness considerable growth in its box office collection over the weekend. But Raid will still pose a hurdle in the film's box office run. The total budget of Hichki is Rs 20 crore, including Rs 12 crore for the cost of production, Rs 8 crore for Prints and Advertising.

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, Hichki presents Rani playing the character of a teacher, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. The film is about the struggles that she faces in her professional and personal life for the condition.

The film is based on the book "Front of the class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I never Had" by Brad Cohen.