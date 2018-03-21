Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is all set to impress everyone with her comeback film Hichki, which will release on March 23.

This is Rani's first movie post pregnancy. Talking about Hichki, the film is an adaptation of Hollywood film Front of the Class (2008), based on the book, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had, by Brad Cohen.

Rani Mukerji plays a teacher in the film. The film's trailer was released by the makers on December 19, 2017. Since its release, the trailer has garnered positive and good response for the storyline and Rani Mukherji's powerhouse performance.

According to our prediction, it is expected that Rani Mukerji's film will earn around Rs 2-3 crore on its opening day, March 23. The movie will fail to beat the day-1 collection of Ajay Devgn's Raid, social media buzz suggests.

Let's look at Rani Mukerji's last five films and it's first-day box-office collections:

No One Killed Jessica (2011) – 3.22 crores

Aiyyaa (2012) – 1.35 crores

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012) – 12.78 crores

Bombay Talkies (2013) – Rs 1 crore

Mardaani (2014) – 3.44 crores

One fan tweeted: "#FridayFrames #RaniMukerji 's comeback 2018 flick #Hichki adds to 17 =8 and tallies with #YRF's 2009 debacle #DilBoleHadippa adding to 53 =8, needless to say, it will be a #BoxOffice bomb"

Another user wrote: "As per #Raid Review and WOM and Increasing occupancy at Box Office, its clear indication that #Hichki will be affected badly, and may be washout at box office... Reason: Less Buzz and #Raid acceptance."

Box-office collections have become an important factor for a movie. The opening box office collection gives us an idea of how much the film will earn over the first weekend. Also, the audience's word of mouth after the first show changes the game sometimes!

Let's wait and watch whether Rani Mukerji's film survives the tough competition against Ajay Devgn's, which has already crossed Rs 50 crore at the box-office in just 3 days. And let's not forget Karthik Aryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which is in the Rs 100 crore club now!

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, there are high expectations from Rani Mukerji's film Hichki.