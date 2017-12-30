A bizarre-looking Nivin Pauly is seen romancing a gorgeous Trisha Krishnan in the official trailer of the upcoming Shyamaprasad movie Hey Jude. The recently-released trailer of the movie is packed with some intriguing moments and snippets of stunning performances.

The 1-minute-38-second trailer introduces Nivin Pauly's character Jude with his eccentric persona. The actor looks like he is having a good time in the boots of Jude. On the other hand, Trisha, who makes her much-awaited Mollywood debut with the movie, looks cool and gorgeous as ever.

The couple strikes a chord with the viewers and comments online have been praising the onscreen chemistry of Nivin and Trisha since the trailer was released.

According to sources, Hey Jude chronicles an eccentric person's life as it evolves through various people and places. The trailer also gives a sneak peek into the other important characters in Jude's life.

Shyamaprasad, who likes to explore contemporary themes and collaborate with young stars like Fahadh Faasil in Artist, Prithviraj in Ivide and Dileep in Arike, delves into another complex character study with the movie.

Hey Jude also marks Nivin Pauly's second collaboration with the veteran filmmaker after the thriller set in the US, Ivide.

The actor is busy expanding the scope of stardom with his first full-fledged Tamil movie, Richie. The movie, which is an official remake of the Kannada blockbuster Ulidavaru Kandanthe, has received mixed response from Tamil moviegoers.

Trisha, who is celebrating her 15 successful years in a highly competitive industry, is all set to test the waters of Mollywood with her first Malayalam movie. Besides Hey Jude, she has an interesting line-up of movies in other languages like 1818, Mohini and Garjanai, for the next year.

Hey Jude is shot in the exotic locales of Goa, and the trailer is a visual treat with rich images canned by cinematographer Girish Gangadharan. The music department is helmed by Rahul Raj, Ouseppachan, M Jayachandran, and Gopi Sunder.

The movie also has Siddique, Neena Kurup, Vijay Menon, and Aju Varghese in key roles. Hey Jude, which is produced by Anil Ambalakara under the banner Ambalakara films, is scheduled for a January 2018 release.