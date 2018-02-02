Noted filmmaker Shyamaprasad has teamed up again with Nivin Pauly for his latest film Hey Jude after working together in Ivide and the anthology English. Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan is making her Mollywood debut with the flick, which also has Vijay Menon, Aju Varghese and others in the cast.

Four musicians — Rahul Raj, Ouseppachan, M Jayachandran and Gopi Sunder — have composed one song each for Hey Jude, and the numbers have already impressed fans. While Girish Gangadharan has handled the cinematography, Karthik Jogesh has edited the flick.

The trailer has indicated that Nivin Pauly is playing the role of Jude, a chubby boy who seems to have social anxiety. Opposite him, Trisha enacts the role of a Goa-based Malayali named Crystal Ann Chakraparambu aka Crys.

Hey Jude is about a man's discovery of himself. It deals with the lives of two individuals. The situation that arises between them and how they start liking each other is the crux of the story. All the characters appear quirky and "have strange idiosyncrasies" as per the reports.

The movie, which will hit the screens on Friday, February 2, has spiked a lot of interest with its promotional videos. Nivin Pauly's body language, especially with thick-framed glasses and dialogue delivery, have created curiosity in the minds of the viewers.

Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? See the viewers' reactions here:

Sreedhar Pillai

#HeyJude Lovely, feel good, breezy & totally different film @Shyamaprasaddir. @NivinOfficial Nails it, perhaps his best ever performance & @trishtrashers simply fabulous along with some quirky characters. Awesome camera (#Girish). Details later pic.twitter.com/NSNGne7yjQ

Sridevi Sreedhar

Watched #HeyJude ❤️A charming film..strong on storytelling and Knockout performances from @NivinOfficial @trishtrashers #Siddique #vijaymenon and others. A big to @Shyamaprasaddir for this brilliant film. Funny, emotional & feel good. A delightful film not to be missed

Richard Mahesh R