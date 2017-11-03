Popular sci-fi series Stranger Things Season 2 has arrived on Netflix last week. And, within the first 24 hours of its release, a total of 361,000 people binged on to all nine episodes of the season, according to Nielsen data.

As noted by Nielsen, a "significant viewing event occurred" when the show premiered on October 27. Every episode of Stranger Things Season 2 pulled in more than 4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

Episode 1 of the new season pulled in a whopping 15.8 million viewers with approximately 11 million in the key demo, also within the first three days. Besides that, the Season 2 generated over 7.2 million social media interactions across Facebook and Twitter for the first three days.

Netflix said in a statement at the time of the original announcement, "The data that Nielsen is reporting is not accurate, not even close, and does not reflect the viewing of these shows on Netflix."

Here are some statistics of each episode according to Nielsen data: