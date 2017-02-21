Heterosexual couple lose right to civil partnership in discrimination appeal

  February 21, 2017
    By ITN
Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan took their case to the Court of Appeal to overturn a decision which blocked them from entering into a civil partnership instead of marriage. Civil partnerships between same sex couples have been legal since 2004, but are not permitted between different sex couples in the UK apart from on the Isle of Man.
