Heroic slackliner in death-defying chairlift rescue on Rocky Mountains to save unconscious friend

A professional slackliner saved his friends life in a skiing incident. The friend’s backpack had been caught in the ski lift. It dragged him down the hill and wrapped around his neck. Realising his friend was being hung, Mickey Wilson climbed along the lift cable. He managed to reach the lift chair and cut his friend free. Ski patrol performed CPR. The man is expected to make a full recovery.
