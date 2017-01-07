- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Heroic slackliner in death-defying chairlift rescue on Rocky Mountains to save unconscious friend
A professional slackliner saved his friends life in a skiing incident. The friend’s backpack had been caught in the ski lift. It dragged him down the hill and wrapped around his neck. Realising his friend was being hung, Mickey Wilson climbed along the lift cable. He managed to reach the lift chair and cut his friend free. Ski patrol performed CPR. The man is expected to make a full recovery.
Most popular