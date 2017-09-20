A number of social media videos have emerged showing crowds of people across Mexico banding together to help in the rescue effort. The earthquake on 19 September killed at least 226 people, a figure that is expected to rise.
Heroic Mexicans join rescue effort after deadly earthquake
- September 20, 2017 15:05 IST
