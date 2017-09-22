Search and rescue dogs are finding survivors from Tuesdays 7.1 magnitude earthquake under collapsed buildings.Their sense of smell, speed and agility make them the perfect addition to the emergency service team.People could still be trapped under 10 buildings the Mexican president has said.
Heroic dogs are saving lives after the Mexico earthquake
