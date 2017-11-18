The launch of Hero MotoCorp's sporty 200cc motorcycles could finally be on the cards soon. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the Hero Xtreme 200S, the premium motorcycle will make its debut in the country this December.

A report of GaadiWaadi claims that the Xtreme 200S is slated for its unveiling on December 18. It has been a while since we heard anything about the Xtreme 200S. The report says that while the launch of the Xtreme 200S can be expected by March 2018, the production version will make its debut next month.

The motorcycle, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2016, has been linked with several launch dates but the bike maker has maintained a studied silence on this bit of information. It remains to be seen if the bike will finally see the light of the day in its production version as reported and that too before the year comes to a close.

Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to be powered by an air-cooled, single cylinder, four-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox and is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl.

Built around a single down-tube frame, the Xtreme 200S will feature split-grab handles, a chunky silencer, an LED taillamp and an analog-digital meter console. It is likely to get disc brakes at both ends and also multi-spoke alloy wheels. Hero may also offer ABS as an option in the new 200cc motorcycle.

To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the Xtreme 200S is likely to employ telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh.