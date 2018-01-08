It is a no-brainer that Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the launch in 2018 of the new premium motorcycle—the Xtreme 200S—in India. Already, the company has started sending out invites for an event scheduled on January 30. But it remains guarded on details of the product to be launched. Yet it's almost certain that the new offering from Hero's stable is the 200cc motorcycle that was first seen at the Auto Expo in 2016 as a concept.

From the invite, there is a hint of a change in the name of the 200cc premium motorcycle. The production version of Xtreme 200S concept is likely to be called Xtreme NXT as the invite reads: "What's NXT".

The production-version of the Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to stay true to its concept version except for changes like replacement of carbon fibre in the bodywork with plastic. A recent leaked image of the Xtreme NXT showed the bike in monotone black colour seat unlike the dual-tone colour seen in the concept.

The model showcased was fitted with a conventional fork and monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes at both ends and multi-spoke alloy wheels. It remains to be seen if all these features would make it to the production version. The Xtreme 200S is also expected to flaunt split grab handles, a chunky silencer, an LED tail lamp and an analogue-digital meter console. The safety feature ABS could also be on offer.

Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to be powered by an air-cooled, single cylinder, four-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox and is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl.

Hero Xtreme 200S will take on the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).