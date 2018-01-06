Hero MotoCorp is inching closer to the launch of its next big product for India. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world has shared an invite for January 30, 2018.

Though the invite is not describing the upcoming product, it is obvious that the bike in question will be the Xtreme 200S.

The Xtreme 200S in its concept was one of the main attractions at Hero's pavilion at Auto Expo 2016. The naked sports bike in its production form will underline Hero's know-how in the premium bike-making.

The concept model at the show was built on a diamond-frame chassis. The stand-out features in the model were a dual-tone body colour, a contrast-coloured seat, sporty mudguards and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

The model showcased was fitted with a conventional fork and monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes at both ends and multi-spoke alloy wheels. However, a recently-leaked image indicates Hero will tone down the visual additions for practicality.

The Xtreme 200S is also expected to flaunt split grab handles, a chunky silencer, an LED tail lamp and an analogue-digital meter console. Hero may also offer ABS as an option in the new the naked bike.

Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to draw power from an air-cooled single cylinder four-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out a maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox and is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl.

Hero Xtreme 200S will take on established rivals like Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The motorcycle is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

After the launch, Hero MotoCorp is expected showcase the Xtreme 200S at Auto Expo 2018 in February.