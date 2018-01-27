Hero MotoCorp will launch its premium 200cc sportsbike, the Xtreme 200S, in India on January 30. Confirming the launch, the company has released a new video showcasing the silhouette of the model.

Since its maiden appearance at the Auto Expo 2016, Hero Xtreme 200S has kept auto enthusiast on tenterhooks. Although the model was linked to several launch dates before, it took nearly a year to finally arrive at the production line.

Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to be powered by an air-cooled single cylinder four-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out a maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox and is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl.

The Xtreme 200S concept showcased in 2016 was built on a diamond-frame chassis. It featured a dual-tone body colour, a contrast-coloured seat, sporty mudguards and multi-spoke alloy wheels, and was fitted with a conventional fork and monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes at both ends and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Although the styling of the production-spec model of the Xtreme 200S is expected to be the same as the concept, Hero could make changes in some of the features to keep the price in check.

The Xtreme 200S is expected to flaunt split grab handles, a chunky silencer, an LED tail lamp and an analogue-digital meter console. The safety feature ABS could also be on offer.

To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the Indian market, the Xtreme 200S is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

After its launch on January 30, Hero Xtreme 200S could also be heading to the Auto Expo to share the stage with models like the production version of a new 300cc sports bike and a new scooter from Hero MotoCorp.

Hero XF3R is expected to be a performance-oriented motorcycle based on the XF3R concept, which was first showcased at the Auto Expo in 2016.