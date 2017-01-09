Hero Xtreme 200S, the motorcycle which was part of Hero MotoCorp's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2016, is back in news.

Emerging reports suggest that the Hero Xtreme 200S, the 200cc motorcycle, will be launched in India soon. The model may carry a price tag of around Rs 90,000.

Built around single down tube frame, the Xtreme 200S will be powered by an air-cooled, single cylinder, 4-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6000rpm. The mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox and is expected to come with a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl and ABS.

The Xtreme 200S will be pitted against the Pulsar 200NS, KTM Duke 200, TVS Apache RTR 200 in India. The motorbike also features conventional fork and monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes at both ends and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Hero is expected to offer dual-tone paint shade with contrast-coloured seat. The Xtreme 200S is likely to feature split grab handles, chunky silencer, LED tail lamp and an analog-digital meter console.