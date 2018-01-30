Hero MotoCorp is back on the launch pad. And this time with the new Xtreme 200R, which is all set for launch. The new snazzy bike come closely after the 2018 models of Passion Pro and Splendor Pro from the company.

Yes, you heard it right; Xtreme 200R is the official name of the Xtreme 200S that was first showcased as a concept at Auto Expo 2016.

It is exactly two years since the Xtreme 200S left a positive impression at the Auto Expo and to build on the same, Hero has decided to launch the premium motorcycle but with a change in its name. Hero Xtreme 200R sports similar styling and features as its concept Xtreme 200S and gets a massive Xtreme sticker on the tank.

Hero Xtreme 200R comes powered by an air-cooled single cylinder four-stroke 200cc engine that churns out a maximum power of 18.2 bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2 Nm at 6,000rpm. It can reach 0-60 kmph in 4.6 seconds and claims to return a fuel efficiency of 40 kmpl.

It employs 37 mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The new Hero Xtreme 200R gets disc brakes at both front and ends and also gets ABS.

To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the Indian market, the new Hero Xtreme200R comes in five paint shade options. The motorcycles features LED pilot lamps at the front and LED taillight. The headlamp misses out on LED. Hero is expected to announce the prices of the new Xtreme 200R in April this year.