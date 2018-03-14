Hero MotoCorp, Gurugram-based one of the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer had showcased its new 200cc motorcycle, the Xtreme 200R in India this January. While the manufacturer's home country is still waiting for the market launch, the new bike is now on sale in Turkey.

Hero MotorCorp launched Xtreme 200R at the 2018 Motobike Show in Istanbul. Interestingly, the motorcycle has been rebadged as Hero Hunk 200R for the Turkish market and is priced at 11,199 Turkish Lira (approximately Rs 1.91 lakh).

The Hunk is not an all-new name from Hero MotoCorp. The automaker used to sell a 150cc motorcycle in India with the same name till June 2017. Though the Hunk 150 has retired from India, Hero seems to be in no mood to let the nameplate go from international markets.

Hero Xtreme 200R/Hunk 200R comes powered by an air-cooled single cylinder four-stroke 200cc engine. While Hunk 200R's engine features fuel injection, India-spec Xtreme 200R is expected to be offered in carburetted version only. The mill churns out a maximum power of 18.2bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle can sprint from zero to 60kmph in 4.6 seconds and claims to return a fuel efficiency of 40kmpl.

Hero Xtreme 200R is equipped with 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The Xtreme 200R/Hunk 200R gets disc brakes at both front and rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-lock braking system) is offered as standard in the Hunk 200R while the Xtreme 200R in India is expected to get it as an option.

The Xtreme 200R features a sculpted fuel tank design with shrouds. The motorcycles features LED pilot lamps at the front and LED taillight. The Xtreme 200R gets a flashy graphics on the fuel tank while Turkish model obviously gets Hunk badging.

Hero Xtreme 200R will be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in India. Market launch of the motorcycle is expected in April-May 2018 in India.