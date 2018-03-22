Hero MotoCorp, one of the largest two-wheeler makers in the world, showcased two promising motorcycles models at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. Christened as XPulse and Xtreme 200R, the former is a dual-purpose adventure tourer concept while the latter is a naked street fighter.

Among these two, the Xtreme 200R is launch-ready and its market entry is expected in May-June. Though the company has not revealed any time frame for the XPulse launch, emerging reports indicate it won't take long after Xtreme 200R's launch.

Wonder why? Reports claim both Xtreme 200R and the XPulse will share the new 200cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine of Hero MotoCorp. The mill in the Xtreme 200R will develop 18.2bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. The same engine on the XPulse will come with a different state of tune to match its off-roading capabilities. Since the retuning doesn't require too much of time, XPulse's launch is expected soon after the Xtreme 200R. We believe Hero MotoCorp will launch the XPulse ahead of festive season.

Hero XPulse adventure motorcycle

The XPulse is regarded as the spiritual successor to the Impulse dual-purpose bike which the Hero MotoCorp launched In India six years ago. The XPulse is a dual-purpose and technologically advanced bike targeted at adventure biking enthusiasts.

The 200cc mill in the XPulse will be a fuel injected unit and will develop 18.1bhp of power and 17.1Nm of torque. The motorcycle will boast off first-in-the-segment 'Turn-by-Turn' navigation which is spot on for off-roading and cross country rides. In addition, the XPulse will have full-led headlamps, protective windshields, luggage rack and knuckle guards. On the safety front, the bike will be equipped with ABS and disc brakes on both ends.

The XPulse will be based on the high tensile steel diamond frame that offers greater strength and agility according to Hero MotoCorp. The aluminum skid plate, 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel with dual-purpose tires, 220mm ground clearance and mono shock at rear with 170mm travel underlines the off-roading credentials of the XPulse.

Hero MotoCorp is expected to price the XPulse in the region of Rs 1-1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).