Hero MotoCorp had unveiled four future two-wheeler models at the Auto Expo 2016. Among the four, XF3R was a design concept which was far away from production. However, positive response at the show seems to have prompted the Gurgaon-based automaker to fast-track a production version and patent images of the bike have been leaked online.

The leaked images indicate that bike has been translated almost without change from concept to production. Hero claims that XF3R is a street fighter with arresting design, powerful styling and mid-segment high performance engine. This suggests that XF3R will be powered by a 300cc engine.

If Hero goes ahead with a 300cc engine, the motorcycle will go up against the soon to be launched BMW G 310 R and TVS Akula 310.

The XF3R concept was equipped with single-sided swing-arm, upside-down front forks and a full digital instrument console. It was showcased with 300mm front disc brake at front and a 220mm unit at the rear. The other parts were upside-down front forks and a mono-shock rear suspension. These are expected to carry over in the production spec version as well.

The final product will also boast of dual-channel ABS, Pirelli Sport Demon and Dual Map technology that offers two driving modes.

On the design front, XF3R concept featured a muscular stance with high-mounted exhaust, minimal side panelling and an exposed red sub-frame. The alloy wheels were in two colours - Black for front tyres and Red at the rear. These aspects on the final spec-will make XF3R stand out in its segment.

Hero MotoCorp has already confirmed the arrival of Xtreme 200S -- another motorcycle unveiled at Auto Expo 2016. It will be positioned below XF3R and will be based on a diamond frame chassis.

Xtreme 200S will be powered by an air-cooled, single cylinder, 4-stroke 200cc engine that will produce maximum power of 18.6 PS at 8500 rpm and maximum torque of 17.2 Nm at 6000 rpm. The younger street fighter will go up against Bajaj Pulsar 200NS, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.