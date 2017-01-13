Hero MotoCorp unveiled the new Glamour in Argentina on the occasion of the brand's commencement of operations in the Latin American country. The Glamour has been branded as Ignitor in Central and South American markets and it is the first-ever global launch of Hero products outside India.

Also read: New Hero Karizma is in the pipeline; nameplate to stay

The New Glamour was unveiled at a grand ceremony held at the Law University in the country's capital, Buenos Aires. The two-wheeler giant also signed former Argentine soccer legend and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as its new brand ambassador.

The new Glamour has been developed at Hero MotoCorp's state-of-the-art R&D facility in Jaipur. The new version features cosmetic as well as mechanical changes. The motorcycle will be available in two versions -- carbureted and fuel injected. It is powered by a single cylinder, OHC engine that produces 11.4bhp at 7,500rpm and 11Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This means that the new Glamour's power is up by 27 per cent and torque by six per cent.

The new BS-IV complaint engine also features a Hero-patented i3S technology. The idle start-stop tech has improved the fuel efficiency by three per cent in carbureted engine and seven per cent in FI engine.

On the design, the new version comes with enhanced looks and more muscular styling. It gets new body graphics while the V-shaped headlamp-cluster also houses pilot lamps. The new tail-lamps get LED glow and the new Y-shaped five-spoke suspension finished in black adds to the sporty look. The instrument cluster is a combination of analogue and digital metres. The bike will be available in disc- and drum-brake variants.

The carburetor version will be available in four colour options -- Candy Blazing Red/Black, Black/Sports Red, Black/Techno Blue and Black/Tornado Grey. The fuel-injected trim will be offered in three colours. Hero MotoCorp will launch the new Glamour in India by March this year.