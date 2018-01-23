Hero MotoCorp is reportedly readying a new 300cc premium motorcycle to debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February. The upcoming Hero performance-oriented motorcycle will be based on the XF3R concept, which was first showcased at the Auto Expo in 2016.

According to the latest report of Autocar Professional, Hero's new 300cc motorcycle will debut in its near production-ready version at the auto show with the launch of the model expected in the second half of 2018. The company is currently said to be putting the XF3R 300cc motorcycle through various stages of testing.

The XF3R is believed to have undergone a lot of changes in its production version and will come powered by 300cc single cylinder engine with fuel injection. The power figures of the new Hero performance motorcycle are not revealed.

However, rumour has it that this could the company's most powerful offering so far in the market. Hero MotoCorp's new 300cc motorcycle could be a potential rival of all motorcycles in this range including Bajaj's Dominar 400 and the soon-to-be-launched BMW G 310 R. The bike will also rival the new TVS Apache RR 310.

While it is still not clear as what changes have been incorporated in the new XF3R premium motorcycle, it is expected to be well-equipped to pose challenge to the existing runners in its segment.

The XF3R concept that was showcased at the auto show earlier had shown a muscular stance with high-mounted exhaust, minimal side panelling, and an exposed red sub-frame.

The alloy wheels were in two colours - Black for front tyres and Red at the rear. The XF3R concept was equipped with single-sided swing-arm, upside-down front forks and a fully digital instrument console. It was showcased with 300mm front disc brake at front and a 220mm unit at the rear and these specs are expected to make it to the production-spec version as well.

Besides this, Hero XF3R is also likely to get features like dual-channel ABS, Pirelli Sport Demon, and Dual Map technology with two driving modes.

Hero is also expected to showcase Xtreme 200S, Dash 110cc scooter and XPulse concept at the Auto Expo this year.