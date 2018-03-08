Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2018 version of the Super Splendor for Rs 57,190, ex-showroom Delhi. The latest version of the popular 125cc bike was unveiled in December 2017 and it took over two months for the automaker to launch the motorcycle.

2018 Super Splendor is equipped with Hero's in-house developed 124.7cc engine. The new motor develops 11.5hp of power at 7,500rpm and 11Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The older engine was developing 9.1hp and 10.35Nm. The mill comes mated four-speed gearbox. Compared to the outgoing model, the motorcycle 3kg heavier at 124kg.

In addition to the new heart, the 2018 Super Splendor gets a new seat which is reasonably wide and comfortable. It boasts a newly designed LED tail lamp. The motorcycle comes packed with i3S technology, Automatic Headlamp On (AHO), side-stand indicator, side reflector, chrome-finish muffler and silver-finish side cover. The new Super Splendor is offered in five metallic color options- CB Red, Heavy Grey, Black with Fiery Red, Black with Electric Purple and Graphite Black.

2018 Super Splendor continues in tubular double cradle frame and it measures 1,995mm in length, 735mm in width and 1,095mm in height. The commuter bike comes with 1,265mm wheelbase, 785mm seat height, and a 13-liter fuel tank.

"Every second motorcycle sold in the country is a Hero bike. Within the domestic motorcycle market, Hero MotoCorp is a dominant leader in the 125cc segment with more than 55 percent market share. The launch of the new Super Splendor is a significant step to further consolidate this leadership. The new Super Splendor retains the core attributes of one of India's most reliable brands - Splendor - and is surely going to appeal to customers across the country," said Ashok Bhasin, Head of sales and customer care, Hero MotoCorp.

The new Super Splendor goes up against Bajaj Discover priced at Rs 53,670, Honda CB Shine at Rs 56,429, Bajaj V12 at Rs 58,458 and new Hero Glamour priced at Rs 59,94, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi.