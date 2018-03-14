It looks like Hero MotoCorp is on a launch spree in India. Just a week after the Gurugram-based two-wheeler maker launched the 2018 Super Splendor, Hero has now introduced the new Passion Pro 110 and Passion XPro twins in India.

Hero MotoCorp has priced the Passion Pro 110 at Rs 53,189, while the 2018 Passion XPro is priced at Rs 54,189 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Both the 110cc motorcycles were unveiled in December 2017 and it took over two months for the automaker for the market launch. The bikes boast a slight increase in power and also minor styling updates.

The new Passion twins are powered by Hero's newly developed 109cc air-cooled single cylinder engine that debuted with the Splendor iSmart in mid-2017.

The 109cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine develops 9.3bhp of power at 7500rpm and 9Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm which is 12 percent improvement in power over the outgoing model. Passion Pro and Passion XPro also get the i3S start-stop system that improves the fuel efficiency.

Both new Passion Pro and Passion XPro come with a semi-digital instrument cluster that integrates digital readouts for the odometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, side-stand indicator and others.

They get revised color schemes, graphics, and Auto Headlamp On (AHO) function. Hero MotoCorp will sell the Passion Pro in five paint options - Sports red, Black monotone, Force silver metallic, Heavy grey metallic, and Frost blue metallic.

2018 Hero Passion XPro is the sportier version of the two motorcycles. It gets a slightly different headlamp unit with pilot lamps. The Passion features tank extensions and that results in slightly smaller 9.2-litre fuel tank over Passion Pro. In addition, the Passion XPro has a longer swingarm, stiffer suspension setup and it is heavier by about 3 kg than the Passion Pro.

2018 Hero Passion Pro and Passion XPro go up against the Bajaj Discover 110, Honda CD Dream Series and TVS Victor in the competitive commuter bike segment of India.