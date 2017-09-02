Hero MotoCorp is reportedly gearing up for the launch of a new 200cc motorcycle in India this month. If emerging reports are anything to go by, the new 200cc motorcycle could be the much-awaited Xtreme 200S.

The folks at GaadiWaadi claim sources close to the development have confirmed the launch of the Xtreme 200S, but it will come with a different name.

Hero had showcased the Xtreme 200S at the Auto Expo 2016. The latest report also notes that the motorcycle will remain very much within the style and design of the model showcased back then.

Hero Xtreme 200S has been associated with several launch dates since its debut, but the company has not revealed any launch timeframe for it so far.

The motorcycle is expected to be powered by an air-cooled, single cylinder, four-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox and is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl.

To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the Xtreme 200S is likely to employ telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Built around a single down-tube frame, the Xtreme 200S will feature split-grab handles, a chunky silencer, an LED taillamp and an analog-digital meter console. It is likely to get disc brakes at both ends and also multi-spoke alloy wheels. Hero may also offer ABS as an option in the new 200cc motorcycle.

In terms of pricing, expect the motorcycle to get a tag of around Rs 1 lakh for the regular variant and about Rs 1.2 lakh for the ABS version.