The last month of 2017 could turn out to be an exciting time for biking enthusiasts in India with Hero MotoCorp alone expected to launch at least three new models. In a bid to cement its position in the market, Hero is reportedly planning to launch a scooter and two bikes on December 18.

Let us take a closer look at the rumoured models of Hero ahead of their imminent launches.

Hero Xtreme 200S

The Xtreme 200S is slated for its unveiling in India on December 18. Reports suggest that while the launch of the Xtreme 200S can be expected by March 2018, the Xtreme 200S will make its debut in its production version in India next month.

Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to be powered by an air-cooled, single cylinder, four-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox and is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl.

To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the Xtreme 200S is likely to employ telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh.

Hero 125cc scooter

Hero rumoured to be planning to launch a new 125cc scooter also on December 18. The new 125cc scooter may get retro-styling, targeting the urban young Indians. If it is true, the new scooter will be pitted against Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 scooters.

The company first showcased the Dare 125 scooter in India at the Auto Expo 2014. A recent report had indicated that the Dare could be sold in India as Aava. It remains to be seen if the rumoured 125cc scooter could be any of these.

Hero 110cc Passion Pro

Hero MotoCorp is also expected to launch a new 110cc variant of its popular Passion Pro motorcycle in India. The new 110cc passion Pro could be called Passion XPro iSmart 110 and will feature Hero's i3S technology.

The new model of the Passion Pro is expected to come powered by a 110cc engine, which could be tuned to deliver 9bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Hero might also offer TOD (Torque On Demand) unit in the new Passion Pro, which is now in the Splendor.

Source: GaadiWaadi