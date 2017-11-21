Hero MotoCorp is reportedly planning to launch a new 110cc variant of its popular Passion Pro motorcycle in India. And if the emerging reports are to be believed, the launch of the new model could happen as early as on December 18.

This means the festive month of December could be an exciting period for Hero in India as the latest reports claim that the company could have as many as three new launches. Already, we have reported unveiling of the new Xtreme 200S and possibly a 125cc scooter. The news on the launch of the new Passion Pro adds to the growing excitement.

According to a report of GaadiWaadi, the new 110cc passion Pro could be called Passion XPro iSmart 110 and will feature Hero's i3S technology. Hero's patented i3S technology was introduced in 2014 on Splendor i3S. It automatically shuts the engine when idling and turns it on when needed with just one click.

The new model of the Passion Pro is expected to come powered by a 110cc engine, which could be tuned to deliver 9bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Hero might also offer TOD (Torque On Demand) unit in the new Passion Pro, which is now in the Splendor.

The current Passion Pro comes powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, carburetted engine, which is tuned to churn out 8bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.The new Passion XPro may come in two variants with a price tag starting at around Rs 57,000.

