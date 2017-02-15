Hero MotoCorp has launched the new HF Deluxe in India with i3S technology. The Deluxe i3S has been listed on Hero's website without revealing the prices.

The new HF Deluxe i3S gets the same engine as the HF Deluxe at the heart. It is powered by a 97.2 cc air-cooled, four-stroke single cylinder engine which is tuned to churn out 8.24hp of power at 8,000rpm and 8.05Nm of torque at 5,000rpm and comes mated to a four-speed transmission. It employs 130mm drum brake at the rear and front and gets telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and a swing arm with two-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

The Hero HF Deluxe i3S measures 1,965mm in length, 720mm in width, 1,045mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,235mm. The motorcycle offers a ground clearance of 165mm and has a kerb weight of 107 kg for the kick-start version and 110kg for the self-start variant.

Available in three colours—Black and Red, Black and Blue and Black and Purple, the new HF Deluxe i3S features Always Headlamp On (AHO), new-body graphics with i3S badging and 18-inch wheels.

A report in Financial Express said the new HF Deluxe i3s will be available only in self-start variant — priced at Rs 46,630. The regular model of the Hero HF Deluxe is currently offered in five variants— kick-start drum-brake alloy wheel, kick-start drum-brake spoke wheel, self-start drum-brake alloy wheel, self-start drum-brake spoke wheel and self-start drum-brake alloy wheel.