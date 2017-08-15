As Hero MotoCorp prepares to take on Honda in the scooter segment in India, the emerging reports suggest that the company is readying a 125cc scooter, which will be launched in early 2018.

A report of MotorBeam indicates that Hero is planning to launch its Dare 125cc scooter in India as Aava. The Aava 125 will be pitted against Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125. Hero had showcased the Dare at the Auto Expo 2014. Apart from Aava, Hero is also planning to launch two more new models in 2018-19.

Hero MotoCorp currently sells scooters like Maestro Edge and Duet (both 110cc) and Pleasure (100cc) in India. While Hero still retains the lead position in domestic motorcycle market with over 50 percent share, the company is lagging behind Honda and TVS Motor Company in the scooter segment.

The new Aava of Hero is expected to be powered by a 124.8cc 4-stroke engine, which can churn out 9.38 bhp of power and 9.8 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT transmission. It will feature dual-tone alloy wheels and body colour, fully digital instrument console, LED DRLs and LED tail lights. Other features expected in the new scooter include disc brake for the front wheel and front forks. The Aava, which is expected to weigh at 114kg will have a fuel tank capacity of 6 litres. The new 125cc scooter of Hero is expected to be priced at around Rs 60,000.

Source: MotorBeam