Hero MotoCorp is keen to dominate the Indian auto market in 2018 with more models. It is so evident from the company's decision to usher in the New Year with three new launches — Super Splendor, Passion Pro and Passion XPro.

The company will then proceed to add new models. With the focus now on upcoming Auto Expo 2018, we will get glimpses of the range as automakers put the final touches for the event scheduled to take place in February.

Here is a brief on the likely line-up of Hero MotoCorp at the India's biggest auto carnival.

Hero Xtreme 200S

Rumours are rife that biking enthusiasts will finally get to set their eyes on the much-awaited Xtreme 200S on the roads this year. While we are still not sure about the launch of the Xtreme 200S, the production version of the model is expected to be at the Auto Expo. Hero showcased Xtreme 200S as a concept at Auto Expo 2016.

The production-version of the Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to stay true to its concept version except for changes like replacement of carbon fibre in the bodywork with plastic. A recent leaked image of the Xtreme 200S showed the bike in monotone black colour seat unlike the dual-tone colour seen in the concept.

Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to be powered by an air-cooled, single cylinder, four-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox and is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl.

Hero Dash 110cc scooter

The model, which made its maiden appearance at the Delhi Auto Expo, 2014, was caught on camera quite a few times while on its usual test rounds in the country. Hero Dash will sit above Hero Maestro in the Indian market when launched.

It will draw its power from 111cc 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that can churn out a power of 8.44bhp and a peak toque of 9.4Nm. In the 110cc segment, Dash will be squared off against Honda Activa, Yamaha Alpha and TVS Jupiter.

From what we have heard so far, Hero Dash will ride on 90/90/12 front and 90/90/10 rear tyres with alloy wheels and brakes both in the front and rear and telescopic forks at the front. In terms of dimensions, Hero Dash is likely to be 1,850mm in length, 822mm in width and 1,270mm in width and is likely to get 155mm ground clearance.

Hero XPulse

Hero had unveiled an adventure motorcycle concept Xpulse at EICMA show in Milan in November 2017 and it is likely to make its India debut at the auto show. The XPulse has been developed at Hero Jaipur-based R&D centre for India and other export markets. The adventure bike is expected to draw power from a 200cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which will also power the upcoming Xtreme 200S while tuning it differently. This engine is likely to be tuned to churn out 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm in the XPulse and will get two riding mode options - City and Sport.