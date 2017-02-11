Over the years, Akshay Kumar has worked in several mindless films, but of late, he has been selecting his scripts wisely. From acting in a war thriller to crime thriller, Akshay has been doing some meaningful cinema.

In the 90s, Akshay was known for working in action films, and thus was also called the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood. Slowly from action, he moved to comedy and impressed everyone with his comic timing. After comedy, he proved his mettle in serious films like Airlift, Rustom, Baby, and Gabbar and now he is slowly making a mark in the film industry with satire films, which makes us believe that this has become his latest favourite.

In his career spanning over two decades, Akshay has acted in around four satire films, out of which one is yet to release. His first satire film Khatta Meetha, which is a remake of Malayalam film Vellanakalude Nadu, was a decent hit. His next satire film was OMG – Oh My God.

Though Akshay played a small role in OMG – Oh My God, it was one of the important roles after Paresh Rawal. The film, which was a hit hard on religion, became the biggest hit in the satire genre. Post the success of OMG, several small budget satire films were released.

His third satire drama is Jolly LLB 2, which is a sequel to the National Award winning film Jolly LLB. The film, starring Akshay in the lead, released in theatres on Friday, February 10, and it received a positive response. The film also recorded Rs 13.2 crore, which is the second highest opening day collection of 2017.

His upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is a satirical view on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. The film focuses on a couple who cannot live together because they do not have an in-built toilet at their home. The film has already generated a good buzz and is now one of the most awaited films of 2017.