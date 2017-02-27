Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor proved once again with Rangoon that he is one of the amazing actors in the industry. The star, who used to be away from the spotlight, is everywhere now. Is it because of his wife Mira Rajput?

Shahid, who started his Bollywood career with Ishq Vishq, couldn't join the A-listers due to his choice of movies. However, Jab We Met came to his rescue and people started noticing the hunk again. Well, it was after Vishal Bharadwaj's Kaminey that Shahid emerged as one of the good actors that the industry can have.

The best part is Shahid became more likeable after he tied the knots to Mira Rajput. If you are a Shahid fan, you must have noticed that the actor looked happier and secure with his job and personal life after Mira came to his life.

In fact, the actor himself has confessed that he used to feel lonely when he used to go home after work. Mira has taken away his loneliness and now they are happy and much in love. Shahid has been quite active in his work and has been choosing good scripts. When your personal life is going well, you will succeed professionally too.

The year he got hitched, he gave a blockbuster hit movie, Haider, directed by Vishal. The next film Shaandaar, however, failed to impress, but his stardom has been built by then. The hunk then starred in another good film, Udta Punjab, in which he garnered appreciation from all quarters for his amazing performance.

Now, Shahid has again proved himself in Vishal's Rangoon. In most of the interviews, the actor will be seen praising and talking about Mira, and also, about their newly born daughter, Misha. It looks like Mira has truly brought out the best in Shahid. Don't you think?