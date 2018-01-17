India captain Virat Kohli is an aggressive cricketer. He doesn't hide his emotions on the field. He gets animated. He doesn't hold back getting under the skin of the opposition. He also gets the taste of his own medicine and it was on display on Tuesday (January 16) at Centurion's SuperSport Park.

On the fourth day of the second Test yesterday, South Africa set a 287-run target for India to level the three-match rubber. It was not a good start for the visitors as they lost openers Murali Vijay (9) and KL Rahul (4) early. That brought Kohli to the crease.

India were 16/2 in 11.1 overs when Kohli joined number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. The hosts knew the Delhi right-hander was the key in the run chase. They wanted to get him out early. And they succeeded.

Kohli was dismissed for just five runs by debutant quick Lungi Ngidi. The 21-year-old ended Kohli's 20-ball stay at the wicket by trapping him LBW. However, the skipper, who hit a brilliant 153 in the first innings, reviewed the verdict.

As the South African players waited for the decision to be made by the third umpire, Kohli had started walking back. When the giant screen at the venue showed the replay and confirmed the on-field decision would stay, Ngidi could not hide his joy.

The paceman, looking at his team's dressing room, celebrated by punching the air. He was over the moon to have got the big wicket of Kohli. However, the Indian batsman as he slowly walked back to the pavilion, did not like the youngster's way of giving him a send-off. He turned back and uttered few words under the helmet and carried on to the dressing room.

Kohli was clearly angry at Ngidi and the South Africans, who were in a huddle. The Indian right-hander has in the past given send-offs to players. And it was one of those moments when he got the taste of his own medicine, this time by a rookie.

After the day's play, hosts' openinng batsman Dean Elgar said Kohli's wicket was "massive".

"It's massive for us and I think it's massive for India, knowing he is not batting. He's a very special batsman as we saw in the first innings and we knew it was a massive moment to get him out. But we all knew it was possible because he is human and he can also fail. I am sitting here with a smile on my face knowing there is one less very competitive, very talented guy that we don't have to deal with," Elgar explained.