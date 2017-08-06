NBC's hit drama This Is Us received 11 Emmy nominations this year. But the show has already lost one of its nominations, according to reports.

Also read: Emmys 2017 nominations' list: 5 major highlights from this year

Reports claimed Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has revoked the show's nomination for 'outstanding contemporary costumes' on Friday as it did not meet

"Having reviewed the 'Moonshadow' episode of 'This Is Us,' the Awards Committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary," a Television Academy spokesman said in a statement to CNN.

"In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified."

As per Academy rules, at least 51 percent action from an episode of a show must take place within the past 25 years. And, a few episodes from This Is Us, which has been submitted by NBC, do meet the criteria but the season 1 finale of the series titled Moonshadow failed to make the cut. Costume designers Hala Bahmet, Marina Ray and Elinor Bardach earned a nod for the series initially.

The rest of the nominees in the aforementioned category are — HBO's Big Little Lies, Fox's Empire, Netflix's Grace and Frankie and Amazon's Transparent.

"The sixth-place vote-getter — now the fifth nomination — will be identified by the accountants and will be revealed when the Televisions Academy's final round viewing platform opens on Monday," the spokesperson further added.

This year the Emmy Awards will be hosted by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and it will be held on Sunday, September 17, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live nationwide on CBS.