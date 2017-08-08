After Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's untitled film. The shooting of the movie has begun and the director has revealed why he roped a superstar for this role.

"I loved seeing Hrithik (Roshan) fly off a 250-feet building, it was brilliantly done, but deep down I felt this wasn't us. Apart from our mythological demigods, Indians aren't ready for superheroes, kadd mein hum abhi bahut chhote hain. That's what made me want to live life from the perspective of a dwarf," Aanand told Mumbai Mirror.

According to him, a four-footer saying "I love you" sounds different from one who's six-feet tall, hence the decision to opt for SRK was made.

"I wanted to cut the all-important two feet from a star as big and confident as Khan saab, then tell a love story. Being an intelligent man, he knew what I was talking about," Aanand said.

The movie also stars another superstar, Salman Khan, who will play himself. Aanand said that watching the two stars together was pure magic. "It was my fanboy moment, I stopped being a director and was clapping as an audience," the director told Mirror.

Fans have high expectations from the Tanu Weds Manu director. After Jab Harry Met Sejal debacle, Aanand may turn out to be a saviour for Shah Rukh. Since Dilwale, the actor's movies are not doing that well at the box office, thus, he needs a good movie.

Last year, Fan didn't work in the market, but Dear Zindagi garnered appreciation. This year, Raees did fine at the box office, but JHMS didn't. Hence, people are expecting good results from SRK's next with Aanand.

The film will reunite the Jab Tak Hain Jaan team as Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will star alongside Shah Rukh in it.